Whyte, Chisora Rematch Set on Kwesé TV Live

After emerging victorious in their fights against Joseph Parker and Carlos Takam earlier in the year, Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora are set for a rematch at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday 22 December.

Whyte had won Chisora by a split decision after a ferocious 12-round fight in Manchester back in December 2016. But the Whyte, Chisora rivalry was rekindled after Chisora knocked-out Carlos Takam in the eighth round of a dramatic Whyte-Parker undercard in July.

On Saturday, Kwesé will broadcast the Whyte v Chisora bout on its free-to-air (FTA) sports channel, Kwesé Free Sports – available on its satellite TV service, Kwesé TV and mobile platform, Kwesé iflix. Boxing fans can tune into Kwesé TV channel 285 at 7pm or catch the fight on-the-go on the Kwesé iflix mobile app available on Android and IOS.

In the undercard, Charlie Edwards challenges WBC flyweight champion, Cristofer Rosales for the world title. The WBA international light-heavyweight belt is also on the line as Joshua Buatsi faces Renold Quinlan. Ryan Walsh will also defend his British featherweight title in a fight against Reece Bellotti while David Price and Tom Little clash in a heavyweight fight.

General Manager for Kwesé TV in Nigeria, Elizabeth Amkpa says “Kwesé TV is thrilled to bring its viewers another international heavyweight bout which promises to be an action-packed slugfest”.

All Kwesé TV subscribers with disconnected accounts will need to pay the annual access fee of N1,900 to be able to watch the bout. Kwesé TV decoders continue to retail for N10,960 at Kwesé dealer outlets across the country.

Kwesé Free Sports has exclusive FTA pan-African rights for some of the world’s leading sports content including the Premiere League, NBA, boxing and so much more.