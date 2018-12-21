Samson Itodo Emerges The Future Awards Africa 2018 Young Person of the Year

Ayodeji Ake

Samson Itodo, sponsor of the ‘Not-Too-Young-To-Run bill emerged The Young Person of the Year at the 13th edition of The Future Awards Africa held on Sunday in Lagos.

The ground-breaking bill, which was finally signed in 2018, sought to advance youth participation in Nigerian politics, challenging post-Independence laws that preclude citizens under the age of 30 from participating in Federal, State and Local Government elections.

Itodo took the top prize in a category made up of several inspiring Nigerians including author, Tomi Adeyemi; artiste, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke; academic, Nemitari Ajienka, and scientist, Dr. Mahmoud Maina.

Receiving his award, Itodo emphasised the importance of active youth participation in the electoral process especially the upcoming elections in 2019. He advised young

Nigerians to leverage on the opportunities provided by the Not-Too-Young-To-Run bill to get involved and create real impact in their communities.

“The 2019 elections are very important, because we cannot create true change in Nigeria without electing leaders who intend to develop the country. So when we go out next year, I beg you to look around you and search for true leadership – those who actually have the integrity and intention to lead. It’s all in our hands,” he said.