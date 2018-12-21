NCDMB throws weight behind Benin Industrial, Enterprise Park,  as Obaseki rallies investors

… Park to host oil, gas servicing firms, as Amaya Capital leads private investors

… Park to be serviced by dedicated gas pipeline

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Mr. Simbi Wabote, has thrown his weight behind the Benin Industrial and Enterprise Park (BIEP), assuring that the agency is concluding arrangements on investments from oil and gas firms to be hosted at the Park.

This was disclosed when Governor Obaseki led a delegation to the board’s office in Abuja.

Mr. Wabote said NCDMB will throw its full weight behind the initiative aimed at improving the nation’s economy and wooing more investors to the oil and gas sector of the economy.

The Benin Industrial and Enterprise Park will be serviced by a dedicated gas pipeline with direct interconnection to natural gas trunk line and a direct gas sales agreement with reliable gas suppliers.

The park is sponsored by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration in Edo State and Amaya Capital, a principal energy investment firm, with a commitment to ensure that the park kicks off next year as a private-sector led industrial park.

The BIEP provides efficient and competitive infrastructure to international and local companies, and will be developed in phases on a 900-hectare site located along the Benin-Sapele Road. It has designated area for oil and gas service companies.

Mr. Wabote said the agency has made budgetary provision for the Park in its 2019 budget, particularly for land acquisition.

He said the board would also be willing to partner the Edo government to catalyse other sectors of the economy provided there would be a return on such investments.

“There is a lot we can do in the gas corridor in Edo. We have to diversify from crude oil in order to change the thinking in the Niger Delta,” Mr. Wabote said.

Governor Obaseki explained that the Benin Industrial and Enterprise Park would take advantage of “significant gas reserves within the state, being on the route of the core Escravos to Lagos gas trunk line with a capacity of approximately two billion cubic feet of gas per day.”