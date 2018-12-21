National Sports Festival: Gov Dickson Rewards Team Bayelsa with N150m

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government thursday splashed over N150m cash awards

on the state’s contingent to the 19th National Sports Festival which ended in

Abuja last Sunday.

Governor Seriake Dickson made the pronouncement when he received the

contingent at the Government House in Yenagoa. Bayelsa finished fifth at the Games with 32 gold, 56 silver and 49 bronze medals.

The governor announced cash rewards of N1million for each of the 32 gold medalists and N500,000 each for the 56 silver medalists. The 49 bronze medalists each got N300, 000 for their efforts in Abuja while those who failed to make it to the podium were also given N150,000 each as consolation largesse to encourage them to put in more efforts at the next Games to be hosted by Edo State in 2020.

Each of the 70 coaches and 20 organising secretaries also got N500,000 while the 25 support staff got N300,000 while members of the state’s Organising Committee to the festival in Abuja also got N500,000.

“On behalf of the good people of this state, I want to congratulate and appreciate all of you including the victorious athletes, those who did not win, the coaches, support staff, secretaries and also the Commissioner for Sports Development, Mr. Perekiye Buruboyefe, for leading the team to decent finish at the Festival.

“Bayelsa is a state of champions, a state of good people, where good things start from. This is to encourage you all and to further demonstrate that we appreciate greatness and excellence.

“This cash gift is not intended to pay for what you have done. No amount of money can be enough for your sacrifice and commitment and for the glory you have brought to our state but to underscore our appreciation,” the governor stressed.

In his remarks, Commissioner for Sports Development, Mr. Perekiye Buruboyefe, said the state finished fifth on the overall medals table due to the determination of the athletes to make Bayelsa proud, having participated in 26 out of the 28 sporting events.