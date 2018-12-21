IG Taskforce Allegedly Arrests Boko Haram Leader in Lagos

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Inspector General of Police Taskforce known as the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), yesterday allegedly arrested one Umar Abdulmalik, purportedly one of the most wanted Boko Haram leaders, in his hideout in Lagos.

Although the information filtered out to the social media space through the Instagram handle of one of the operatives, the police are yet to officially confirm the arrest.

According to the operative known as Otunba Koko, the suspect, who was the mastermind of the Kuje and Nyanya, Abuja bombings of 2015, was also the gang leader of Galadimawa Roundabout killing of seven police officers.

He was also accused of being the mastermind of the death of police officers at Lugbe and Gwagwalada, both in Abuja.

He is touted to be the overall commander of bandits responsible for multiple bank robberies in Edo and Ondo State, as well as several killings in Okene axis of Kogi State. The IRT operative also claimed the suspect was the grand commander of the attack and prison break in Niger State early this year, where he lost one of his eye during the operation, although he helped over 100 prisoners escape.

Attempts to reach the state Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, proved abortive as repeated calls put across to him got no response, neither did the follow-up text message sent to his phone achieve better results.