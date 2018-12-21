DYH Records Release New Video

Lagos based record label, DYH Records, recently released a new video titled ‘The Code’. The urban themed energetic and motivational dance track was produced for a young audience and the young at heart. The DYH Crew is a Nigerian hip hop group formed in 2018 and is based in Nigeria’s entertainment capital, Lagos.

The music group consists of three rappers and a singer, and known by their stage names PSO (born Paul Samson O.), Diego (born Emmanuel Henry), Studio Boy (born Agbo Damian Obinna), and Ric (born Akinwande Bowale Henry).

The group’s genre mixes afrobeat, pop and hip hop, which is evident on their debut single titled “The Code”, produced by Joseph Fabz, and the video, with great visuals as directed by Clinton Ray Films.