Air Force Commander Urges Parents to be Vigilant

Marks end of the year for NAF children

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in Lagos, weekend urged parents to be vigilant and watchful during this festive period, as many disasters have been known to happen during the yuletide period.

The Commander 055 NAF Camp, Air Commodore Rasaq Olarewaju, made the statement at the NAF end of the year children’s party held in Victoria Island, Lagos.

He said: “A lot of bad things happen during this festive season, my advice to parents is to watch over our kids and we should continue to advice them not to interact with strangers.

“They should not also be carried away with gifts from strangers because there is a lot of kidnappings going around the society.”

On the party organised by NAF, he said the idea behind it was to bring about interaction and integration among the children within the NAF community in Lagos, who for obvious reasons might not be attending the same schools but nevertheless are part of the larger air force family.

He said: “It is also to celebrate the hardwork and achievements of our children this year and encourage them to aim higher next year.

“Our gratitude therefore goes to Almighty God for making us to witness this occasion which is the first of its kind in 055 Nigerian Air Force Camp, Lagos.”

He further thanked the National President, Nigerian AirForce Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA), Hajiya Hafsat Sadique Abubakar, who was the chief host, for finding time out to be with the children.

In her speech, NAFOWA president who was represented by Mrs. Sheila Lar, said there was need to equip children with skills.

She said: “There is no doubt that we need to equip our children with life-long skills to prepare them for adulthood. As we guide and mould them into leaders of tomorrow, we should not forget how special they are also.

While advising parents to take care of their kids, she said: “I am very aware that today is all about our children and as such, my focus is targeted at this special young people seated here today.

“Stacia Tauscher said, ‘We worry about what a child will become tomorrow, yet we forget that he is someone today’. As parents and teachers, we do put a lot of time and energy into preparing our children for the future forgetting that they are already somebody today.

“There is no doubt that we need to equip our children with life-long skills to prepare them for adulthood but as we guide and mould them into leaders of tomorrow, we should not forget how special their today is too.

“You have all worked very hard, throughout the year and now is the time to celebrate you while you play with your friends. We are indeed proud of you for all you have achieved this year and implore you to even do better next year.

“As you continue your extraordinary journey towards achieving your goals and aspiration in life, I want you to know how very proud we are of you today and how beautiful your tomorrow can be if you work hard.”

At the party, children who distinguished themselves in various subjects were rewarded with gifts, to the admiration of all present.