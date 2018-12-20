Western Digital Expands Products

Western Digital Corporation has expanded its portfolio of data storage devices in Nigeria. This would allow consumers to access a wide range of WD and SanDisk brand products, while positioning Western Digital as a premier data technology company for Nigerians. As part of the expansion, Western Digital has introduced mobile storage solutions, which includes the iXpand, flash drive, SanDisk Ultra, Dual Drive m3.0, microSD and SD cards, among several others.

Speaking on the expansion, Ghassan Azzi, Senior Sales Manager for Africa Western Digital said: “At Western Digital we offer high-performance, high-capacity and high-quality storage solutions to fit the increasingly digital lifestyles of consumers. More and more Nigerians are capturing moments and creating and sharing memories with their smartphones, high-resolution cameras, drones and action cams.

“We want everyone to know that Western Digital and its consumer brands have the right storage solutions for their needs.”