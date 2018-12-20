Ogun APC Dares Oshiomhole, Rejects Dissolution

Femi Ogbonnikan in Abeokuta

The Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected its dissolution by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, describing it as an exercise in futility.

The party noted that its state chapter would remain in office to carry out its legal duties in line with the constitution of the APC.

It said the matter was sub-judice, as it is before a court of competent jurisdiction, presided over by Justice Jude Okeke of the FCT High Court, Abuja.

In the Suit No CV/363/2018, the Ogun State chapter of the party is seeking the protection of the court against attempts by the NWC to undermine it and abridge its tenure in any form.

According to a statement signed by the Chairman of the state chapter of the party, Chief Derin Adebiyi, “The Ogun APC views its purported dissolution as a brazen disregard for the judiciary, hence the Nigerian constitution and flagrant abuse of power by the Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC).

“The action of the NWC is patently illegal; it is an assault on the APC constitution and outside the bounds of acceptable standards in the conduct of party affairs the world over. It was such acts of impunity that led us in the first place to seek legal protection for a four-year mandate freely given to us by the overwhelming majority of party members in Ogun State in May 2018. “There is no iota of truth in the charge of anti-party activities levelled against us, as we remain committed to the ideals of the APC, “ Adebiyi said.

The party chairman further posited that “you cannot dissolve a legally constituted body, such as Ogun APC exco on a whim. When a matter is in court, all parties are expected to maintain the status quo. What Oshiomhole-led NWC has done amounts to self-help and bare-faced attempt to render nugatory the judicial powers granted the courts by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

According to him, “We condemn this attempt to foist a faith accompli on the judiciary, undermine its powers and turn it into a toothless bulldog. The NWC is legally represented in the present suit. We urge it to allow the judicial process to run its full course.”

The statement urged party faithful in Ogun State to remain calm as “the Derin Adebiyi-led APC exco remains in office for the good of our great party.”