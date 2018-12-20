NSCDC Bans Cattle Rearing Near FADAMA Farms in Ekiti

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC, Ekiti State command, has banned herders in the state from rearing their cattle near FADAMA farms to forestall tension and death that could arise from clashes between cattle

rearers and farm owners.

It called on members of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria and the farmers in Ekiti State to maintain the existing peace during this festive season.

The Ekiti State Commandant of the NSCDC, Mr. Solomon Iyamu, while meeting the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association and farmers Association of Nigeria,

Ekiti State chapter, warned them to cooperate with the command to achieve

peace at Christmas and in the New Year.

He said, “the NSCDC shall arrest and prosecute any cattle breeder in possession of firearms, likewise any farmer that shoot at any cattle breeder or their cow”.

Iyamu, further called on food stuff sellers not to hike the price of locally produced food items so as to make life affordable for all

during the festive period.

The commandant stated that “we have observed that some foodstuff are being preserved with the use of pesticides such as Sniper, DDForce, which are harmful to human health, especially grains.”

He charged the members to sensitise their members on this food poisoning as anyone

caught will be prosecuted.

The NSCDC commandant said: I received intelligence report that some farmers are set to poison water ways for the purpose of fishing, as well as setting some farm land and government reserved forest ablaze for purpose(s) of grazing. This command under my watch shall deal with such persons ruthlessly.

Iyamu charged the Miyetti Allah, that any new Fulani or Hausa relocating to Ekiti State should be documented with the Hausa and Fulani Community before plying their business for the purpose of proper identification.

He, however commended the various groups for supplying the command with useful information that help in nipping in the bud the criminal

activities around farm settlements in the state, calling for more cooperation geared towards peace and development in Ekiti.

Responding at the peace meeting, the Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle

Breeders Association of Nigeria, Ekiti State, Alhaji Mohammud Nasamu, said most of the crisis between the cattle breeders and the

farmers were majorly caused by those migrating to the state.

Alhaji Nasamu called on the state government to grant support to the Miyetti Allah Vigilante group who are working day and night in the

bush to be able to do their work effectively.