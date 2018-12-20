Igbinovia, Falola Dominate at Elegushi Tennis Championship

The first edition of the Elegushi Tennis Championship has ended in Lagos with the duo of Sunday Igbinovia and Kunle Falola claiming the first price after defeating Jude Osaji and Ayo Laja in a pulsating final match lasting over two hours at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Lagos.

The Blind Double tournament was sponsored by the Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, (Kusenla III).

Speaking at the event, Oba Elegushi stated that he is supporting the game of tennis to keep alive the legacies of his father, Late Oba Yekini Adeniyi Elegushi, who was a fervent tennis player and enthusiast in his lifetime.

He added that the game of tennis enjoys huge followership among Lagosians of different ages and it is only through competition such as this that the amateur players will continue to get involved and improve on their skills.

“I decided to support this initiative, it is the first edition of the competition and from feelers on what has transpired on the courts here in the last two weeks, I think we will continue with this”

“We will ensure we have a bigger competition next year and include the younger generation because tennis is played across all ages and we must improve on what we have done this year”, Elegushi stated.

The tournament, which lasted for one week, had 42players competing for honours. There was trophy and medal presentation to the winners, runners up as well as other players who participated in the tournament.

The well-attended event was witnessed by top political, businesses and community leaders which included former APC Legal Adviser, Dr Muiz Banire, Hon. Noheem Adams of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Special Adviser to the Lagos Governor on Central Business District, Hon. Anofi Elegushi, Hon. Jide Obanikoro amongst others.