APM Flags off Campaign in Abeokuta, Adopts Buhari as Presidential Candidate

The Ogun State chapter of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) will today flag-off its campaign and adopt President Muhammadu Buhari as its presidential candidate at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta.

It will also be an opportunity to present to the public and electorate, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, who is preferred by Governor Ibikunle Amosun as the governorship candidate of APM in the state, and his running mate, Adepeju Adebajo.

While the party members and their supporters will be clamouring for votes for Akinlade as governor in forthcoming election, they are adopting President Buhari as their presidential candidate.

Akinlade, who recently defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the APM as a people-oriented movement which would sustain the incumbent’s rebuilding mission of the incumbent government of Amosun

According to the House of Representatives member, he remains the most qualified person to succeed Amosun having been a part of his administration which had transformed the state.

“I am proud to be the governorship candidate of APM. I want to tell you that both of my legs are in APM. APM has come to stay in Ogun State. We are going to build the party and make it a household name in the state,” he had said.