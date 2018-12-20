Afenifere’s Endorsement of Atiku Treacherous, Self-serving, Says CNPP

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Conference of Nigerian Political Parties(CNPP), Ekiti chapter, has condemned the faction of a socio-cultural group, Afenifere, led by Chief Reuben Fasoranti , for endorsing former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for the next year’s presidential election.

The group predicated its decision to back Atiku on the ex-number two man’s commitment to correct the country’s lopsided structure and inject the doctrine of true federalism into the system.

Atiku, former Vice President, and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will slug it out with President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement issued yesterday by its acting state Chairman, Olu Akomolafe, in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, CNPP condemned the Yoruba leaders for betraying the South-west people , saying the people will resist attempt to allegedly trade with the collective destiny of the region.

“We won’t allow these leaders to sell Yoruba and the rubbish the race’s good name because of politics.

“Yoruba nationals will not subject themselves to any evil force who was out to tarnish the image of the race and put it to disrepute.

“The dividends of democracy being enjoyed under Buhari-led progressive government should be encouraged. All what Yoruba have gained under the Buhari-led government has never happened in Nigeria’s history.

“The Vice President slot which Yoruba is enjoying shall be guided jealously except if any presidential candidate can provide a better position than this. Everyone could attest to the role being played by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the honour he has brought to us as a people.

“If truly these are Yoruba leaders, why should they abandon a candidate whose deputy comes from their region for a candidate who picked his deputy from other zone? This is mischievous and selfish and Yoruba people won’t allow themselves to be deceived again.

“In case these leaders had forgotten, this was the same way they adopted Dr. Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 and they eventually lost out.

“They will suffer similar fate in 2019 because the region acknowledged what President Buhari has done in terms of human capital development and they will reciprocate by voting for him massively in the election”, CNPP said.

It commended Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, for prompt payment of workers’ salaries and pensions, querying the rationale behind the alleged diversion of a staggering sum of N18 billion by former Governor, Ayodele Fayose, out of the Paris Club refund that accrued to the state under him, which was specifically meant to defray backlog of salaries and pension .

“We condemn Ekiti State labour leaders for allegedly conniving with the former governor to shortchange the Ekiti State workers. That was not what labour leadership was meant for, they are to defend the rights of workers and promote their welfare”,

The conference advised the governor to concentrate on projects that can boost the revenue generation in Ekiti State such as resuscitation of Ikogosi Warm Spring, Fountain Hotels, Ire Ekiti Burnt Bricks, Ekiti Parapo Pavilion and the State Civic Centre .