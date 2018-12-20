2019: Buhari’s Campaign Group Accuses Opposition of Incitement

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Buhari Support Organisation campaigning for the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed worry over what it described as highly inciting messages being circulated by members of the opposition parties in their campaign.

The group, which is an umbrella body of the various outfits canvassing support for President Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC), said it is unfortunate that opposition parties are campaigning with all manners of mudslinging aimed at eliciting sentiments among uniformed electorate ahead of the 2019 general election.

The National Chairman, Buhari Support Organisation (BOS), Dr. Mamud Abubakar, made the observation wednesday in Abuja when he received one of the support groups, ‘No Alternative to Buhari’, led by its Coordinator, Mr. Vicent Uba.

In his remark, Mamud said the truth today is that there is no alternative to President Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osibanjo.

“We are at crossroad here in Nigeria, we have been under bondage for 16 years and the country cannot afford to return to that situation,” he said.

While describing Buhari as an honest person, he alleged that the president is not one naira richer since he assumed office in 2015.

According to him, the APC-led government has achieved so much in the area of agriculture, road construction and rail transport.

Earlier, Uba said the group is committed to the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 because according to him, his re-election borders on the well-being of Nigerians and the country generally.

He said members of the group were standing shoulder to shoulder with the opposition, using media campaigns to debunk their negative propaganda.

He said the group has been showcasing numerous achievements of the President Buhari-led administration to sensitise Nigerians ahead of the election.

Uba, however, stated that embarking on the mission had been demanding, especially with the limited resources at the disposal of the group.

“We have relied on our personal expenses to keep going in the desire to get to the next level,” the group national coordinator said, adding that while the group would appreciate financial support from spirited public individuals, it was yet to reach out because it does not want to go against the operating policies of the APC and the BSO.