Vehicles, Houses Razed as Vandals Cause Pipeline Explosion in Abule Egba

An explosion has occurred in Abule Egba area of Lagos State as vandals broke oil pipeline in the area, leading to spillage at Tipper Garage Bus Stop.

THISDAY gathered that unspecified number of houses and vehicles were caught in the huge explosion in the early hours of Wednesday.

Human casualty figure could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

“The impact resulted in inferno as it ravaged several houses and cars at the incident scene. Lagos Fire Servicemen and LRU firemen are on ground to combat the inferno in order to curtail the further spread to adjoining buildings and also the nearest Filling station,” according to a situation report made available to THISDAY.

