Nigerians Residing in UK Top List of Diaspora Remitters, Says World Bank

Nigerians in the United Kingdom have emerged the highest remitters of money to their home country with £3.27 million remitted in 2017.

According to a World Bank report, Nigeria was the top receiver of cash from the UK, followed by India, France and Pakistan, Daily Mail reported.

The report added that with the remittances to Nigeria, UK is the fourth largest source of remittances after the US, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, with a global total of some £483 billion in 2017.

While migrants in the UK were sending large amounts of cash back home, Australia was the largest sender of remittances to the United Kingdom, with $1.08 million being received from there.

The US, Canada, Spain and South Africa were the next biggest senders to the UK.

The World Bank report revealed that, India is the largest receiver of remittances in the world, receiving a total of $68,968 million.

China is the second largest receiver of remittances, after India, receiving a total of $63,860 million.

The US is home to the largest number of migrants from developing countries and is the largest sender of remittances in the world.