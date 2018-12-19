Lagos Eduquality Assessment Team Rates Greensprings School High, as Student Wins National Speaking Contest

Greensprings School, Lekki, Lagos has been recognised by the Lagos Eduquality team as an outstanding school in the state. To that effect, a certificate was presented to the management on November 14, 2018.

Led by Mrs. Folake Oyewole, the eduquality team visited the school to assess its operational procedures for delivering education in the state. The outcome of the visit was filled with commendations, as the team acknowledged the quality structures put in place by the school management, describing them as solid foundation for developing future leaders, as well as encouraging teachers’ professional development.

According to the Principal of the school, Mrs. Feyisara Ojugo, “it is an honour to be recognised as an outstanding institution that is adding value to the society. Greensprings School prides itself as being the first Thinking School in Lagos; we are always ready to learn news ways of delivering quality and well-rounded education in order to support our children to be the best they can be.”

The eduquality team examined six major components as the criteria for assessment. They are: the learning environment; leadership and management; outcomes for learners; teaching and learning curriculum; personal skills and participation; and care guidelines and safety. The school was outstanding in all aspects.

Meanwhile, a year-10 student of the school, Morayo Ajetumobi, has emerged the winner of the 2018 National Youth Speaking and Leadership Competition (NYSLC) for secondary schools and sixth form colleges, held at Oxbridge Tutorial College, Ikeja, Lagos.

Asked how she felt about emerging the winner, Ajetumobi said she “is extremely happy”, as she had no idea of the topic until the day before the competition, but had no choice but to prepare for it, despite having series of tests in school. “I will definitely prepare better for my next speaking competition, because I am sure I can do even better,” she added.

The event commenced on November 21 with training sessions for secondary school students in partnership with the Association of Private Educators in Nigeria (APEN).

The project organisers Florence Olumodimu, Victor Ajufoh-Obi, Titi Idowu Akerele and Abiola Owolagba stated that the competition was in two parts. The first part was a prepared speech which lasted for four to six minutes titled ‘The Role of the Nigerian Student in Nation Building’; the second part was an impromptu speech for one to two minutes, on a topic assigned by the moderator.

After careful evaluation by the panel of judges, each student is scored accordingly.