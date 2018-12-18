Women Group Storms Abuja, Declares Support for Buhari’s Re-election

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Women group under the aegis of African Women Arise for Change and Good Governance, yesterday stormed Abuja to declare support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election in 2019.

The women who also celebrated the president on his 76th birthday, also launched the ‘Tell Your Neighbours Say Baba’ campaign in support of the Buhari’s second term agenda.

Speaking on behalf of the women group, Mrs. Jaiyetola Mohammed, said the president deserved all the support to win the 2019 presidential election.

She said the mobilisation of various women group for the president re-election bid was just a token birthday gift.

According to her, “It is our thank you to the president and it is our own way of saying we want him to do more of the great job he has been doing with Nigeria.”

Mohammed added, “As members of African Women Arise for Change and Good Governance , we have therefore resolved to go back to our respective homes and work very hard for the re-election of the president.

“We shall be moving to our various states, local governments, wards, polling units and door to door to show other women how the re-election of President Buhari would ensure that even more women would be able to benefit from life changing government programmes. This project we have christened ‘Tell Your Neighbour Say Baba’ and will be going to the 36 states of the federation after this celebration.”