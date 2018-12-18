Vote Buhari, APC In 2019, Niger Governor Urges

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

Niger State Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has mounted a vigorous campaign for the reelection of President Muhammad Buhari in the 2019 general election.

Sani Bello also told eligible voters in Niger state to return him, all the All Progressives Congress National and State Assembly candidates for the the different elections slated for next year.

The governor who spoke at the stakeholders’ forum organised by his 2019 reelection campaign committee held at the Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi International Conference Centre on Monday said it was clear that the APC had to a large extent fulfilled its campaign promises and deserved to be reelected for a second term to consolidate on the present gains.

“The government has done enough to earn reelection,” he said.

Governor Bello said President Buhari had shown that he “is a unique leader, the only leader who can revive the nation’s economy

“What is in his mind is always to lead the country out of the woods, he is the type of leaders we need at this time.

“I will like to appeal to our people to ensure that he returns in 2019 alongside myself, national assembly members state assembly members and local government chairmen”.

Governor Bello said the APC was committed to peaceful election and electioneering campaign and therefore charged the youths to shun violence and thuggery.

He said if reelected, he would place more priority on education, health and water supply adding that youths would be given vocational training to make them self reliant.