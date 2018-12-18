Police Parade 14 Suspected Kidnappers, Armed Robbers in Kaduna

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna state police command has arrested 14 suspected kidnappers and armed robbers.

Speaking while parading the suspects during a press conference at the headquarters of the command in Kaduna on Tuesday, the commissioner of police, Ahmad Abdulrahman, said five vehicles and firearms were recovered from the suspects.

According to the police commissioner, the suspects had confessed to the roles they played in the commission of the various crimes they were being accused of, and would soon be arraigned in court on completion of investigations.

He said the command will continue to be alive to its responsibilities to ensure that crime was brought to the barest minimum.

The police commissioner also assured that the command had made adequate security arrangements to ensure a hitch-free Christmas and New Year celebrations.

He however reminded members of the public that processions and demonstration of any kind still remained banned in Kaduna state.

He said “the police and other law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to deal with any person or group of persons who seek to violate this lawful order.”

“The law will be brought to bear heavily on any group of persons that carry out any procession without fear or favour,” he warned.

Abdulrahman also called on political stakeholders in the state to continue to play the game by the rules and avoid hate speech during campaign rallies.

“They must also desist from using youths as thugs so as to ensure violence-free elections in 2019,” he urged.

Abdulrahman appealed for continued support and cooperation from members of the public by giving useful information to the police to combat crime.

He said the police had dedicated telephone lines- 08075391105 and 07039675856, through which members of the public can contact the police during emergencies and distress situations.