NOI Polls Appoints New Chief Executive

West Africa’s first country-specific opinion survey firm, NOI Polls Limited has announced the appointment of Dr. Chike Nwangwu, as its new Managing Director/Chief Executive.

His appointment comes 12 years after the founding of the firm, which has earned wide respect for its accurate and timely surveys on public issues.

Nwangwu, a data, analytics, and research professional with masters and doctorate degrees from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Baltimore, MD, USA, has since assumed duties.

He also studied medicine at College of Medicine, University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus.

He is an expert in creating essential data gathering and monitoring tools to assess the impact of various intervention programs and has a solid reputation and over 13 years’ experience in developing, implementing, monitoring and evaluating public health programs for improved outcomes in healthcare as well as providing support for large household surveys like the Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (DHS) of 2013 and the SMART surveys.

His depth of knowledge and experience in deciphering complex data and information into comprehensible formats are expected to stand him in good stead in his new role.

In his new position, he is ultimately responsible for the day to day management decisions and business relationships, as well as creating and sustaining client relationships.

According to a statement by the agency’s Business Head, Corporate Communications, Mrs. Christiana Ogbe, the new CEO would also be responsible for leading and sustaining a world class public opinion polling and research institution, and associated stakeholders ranging from corporations, policy makers, senior government officials and heads of donor agencies to CSOs, non-profits and foundation.

He would exercise oversight over 600 researchers comprising enumerators, field supervisors, field managers, research analysts and associates, research managers and country field directors amongst others

NOI Polls was established 12 years ago with a mission to provide timely and relevant information on public attitudes and opinions on various social and economic issues in order to give voice to ordinary citizens, and empower decision makers in the public, private and third sectors for better performance and improved governance.

The firm’s highly regarded public polls have focused on socio-political issues that affect and influence the lives of Nigerians and have produced useful information and insights in many areas.

Aside the polls, which have defined its public profile, NOI Polls also, has strong expertise in analytics, databank management and strategic consulting.

The focus of the firm which built its methodology in partnership with The Gallup Poll (USA) is on issues of governance, consumer behavior, market trends, management of the economy, provision of services both social and health, as well as performance of government and private sector institutions.