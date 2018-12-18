Emotan Gardens: Mixta Nigeria hails award of Benin-Abraka Road reconstruction, security architecture 

…as work intensifies on estate

Mixta Nigeria, the joint venture partner of the Edo Development and Property Agency (EDPA) on the development of Emotan Gardens, an over 70-hectare affordable housing estate in Benin City, has hailed Governor Godwin Obaseki for the award of contract for the reconstruction of Benin-Abraka Road, noting that the gesture would further boost the profile of the estate.

The real estate company, also saluted the state government’s investment in the ambitious security architecture/ trust fund, which it said, would strengthen the existing security arrangement in the state and boost investor confidence.

Head, Business Development and Sales, Mixta Nigeria, Mr. Korede Lawrence, in a chat with journalists, said that the award of the contract is a promise kept, which goes to show that the state government keeps its words.

According to him, “We at Mixta Nigeria are particularly pleased about this. It follows through on the government’s promise to the people and also to Mixta Nigeria as well as other well-meaning developers. It shows that when this government says that they will do something, they surely will.”

He added: “Since we started, we have had a few people who have said that some politicians say things and don’t do what they say. This is to assure Edo people particularly those who have indicated interest in our estate, that the Obaseki-led government has put its money where its mouth is. More value has been added to the estate with this new development. It is a testament to the things we have been advertising.

“We have gotten people who have paid and are ready to move into the estate when it comes alive. The potential subscribers are assured that there are now several routes to the estate and they are going to get more value for their investment.”

Korede urged Edo people at home and abroad as well as residents in the state, to take advantage of the estate’s offerings and live the Mixta Nigeria experience.

Emotan Gardens is a 1800-unit affordable housing estate being developed at the Upper Sokponba axis of Benin City, the Edo State capital.