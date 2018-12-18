Customs Revenue Hits N1.1tn in 11 Months, Gets Presidential Order to Distribute Seized Goods to Orphanages

Eromosele Abiodun

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) yesterday in Lagos announced that it generated revenue of N1.1trillion in the last 11 months in 2018.

The NCS also said it seized goods with duty paid value of N40billion between the months of January and November this year.

National Public Relations of the NCS, Mr Joseph Attah, announced this during a briefing to announce the record-breaking revenue.

Attah said with the revenue figure, the NCS has not only broken the figure for last year which was N1.037trillion but surpassed it.

He described the figures as a clear testimony that the reforms embarked upon by the Comptroller-General of the NCS, Col Hammed Ali (rtd), was impacting positively on productivity.

According to him, “Today, I am happy to announce that the Service has already broken 2017 record with N1.1 trillion revenue. This is no doubt a clear testimony of the fact that the ongoing reforms of the service are impacting positively on productivity.

“Rice and other perishable items are being given to the victims of the unfortunate insurgency in the Northeast. So far, a total of 424,391 (50kg) bags of rice worth N4, 047,615,000.00 and other seized perishables have been distributed to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno, Yobe, Adamawa and Edo States.”

“The Comptroller-General of Customs has therefore sought and obtained presidential approval to extend distribution of these relief items to other IDPs camps and registered orphanage homes across the country.”

As part of the war against smuggling, Attah said 4,010 seizures with a duty paid value of N40billion were recorded.

He described as outstanding among the seizures the 59X40ft containers of tramadol and other concealed drugs at Apapa and Onne ports.

He also said the total number of 238,094 50 kg bags of rice was seized across the country in the period between January to November.

Attah said so far, 806 vehicles were disposed under electronic auction with the exercise producing 753 winners who paid N346,146,349.

He disclosed that the list of the orphanage homes is being compiled so that the relief materials could be made available to them.