Be Loyal to Constitution, NMA Tasks Security Agencies

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Tuesday called on security agencies to show loyalty to the Constitution only.

The body also asked politicians to engage in progressive politics and eschew politics of bitterness.

A communique issued at the end of its National Executive Council meeting held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State and signed by Dr Francis Adedayo Faduyile and Dr Olumuyiwa Peter Odusote, Chairman and Secretary-General respectively, also raised alarm over the kidnapping of its members across the country and called on government to halt the situation.

“NEC observed the overtly provocative statements by some political gladiators have started heating up the polity ahead of the 2019 general elections and this is particularly worrisome in the face of the existing weak healthcare system in Nigeria”, it said.

NMA also “admonished the law enforcement agencies to demonstrate unambiguous loyalty to Constitution of Nigeria”.

On the yellow fever outbreak, “NEC also appealed to governments at all levels to ensure that yellow fever vaccine is readily available for immunisation of all Nigerians especially epidemic zones, and called on all the agencies involved in curtailing the epidemic viral haemorrhagic diseases in Nigeria as well as yellow fever to work swiftly to curtail the spread and prevent further oubreaks of the disease in Nigeria.

Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android