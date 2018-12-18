APC National Assembly Caucus in Closed-door Meeting

By Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) caucuses in both chambers of the National Assembly are currently holding a closed-door meeting.

Though the reason behind the meeting has not been disclosed officially, information reaching THISDAY revealed that it is not unconnected with the budget presentation by President Muhammadu Buhari before a joint session of the House of Representatives and Senate on Wednesday.

Tglhe two chambers had earlier approved the presentation of the budget by the President Wednesday morning.

Details later…