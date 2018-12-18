House Okays Presentation of 2019 Budget by Buhari Wednesday

By Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

Forty-one members of the House of Representatives have adopted a motion to receive President Muhammadu Buhari to present the 2019 budget before a joint session of the National Assembly Wednesday, December 19.

The lawmakers trickled into the House of Representatives chambers at exactly 12:09pm Tuesday after the industrial action by workers under the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) almost paralysed legislative activities.

The plenary was presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Lasun Yusuf, and the motion moved by the Leader, House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, was unanimously adopted by lawmakers irrespective of party affiliation.