Obaseki okays solar solution in rural schools, seals deal with youths at Edo Innovation Hub

…Siemens tasks Edo youths on solutions to power crisis

In what is best described as a game-changing effort to mainstream innovative youths in community-focused solution to power problems in Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki has approved the deployment of a 1.5KVA solar box developed by youths at the Edo Innovation Hub in addressing electricity supply challenge in rural schools across the state.

Obaseki stated this while delivering his keynote address at the “Power for Edo Hackathon 2018” organised by the state government in collaboration with Siemens’s Impact Hub.

The governor said his administration is collaborating with Green Fusion Energy Ltd. to provide solar energy installation to power schools in rural areas of the state.

The innovators, who founded the company, Green Fusion Energy, were groomed at the Edo Innovation Hub, the state government-backed innovation cluster located in Benin City, the state capital.

According to the governor, “During the 2018 Alaghodaro Youth Summit, we met with Green Fusion Energy Ltd., a team made up of EdoJobbers, who invented a solar box with a 1.5KVA capacity.

“I have contracted them to provide 100 of such devices to power schools in rural areas in the state in collaboration with the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).”

He said the essence of the hub was to help young people tap into their creative potential to create solutions for problems in the society.

The governor commended Siemens for its partnership on the Power for Edo Hackathon, urging youths to utilise the opportunity to strive for excellence and horn their creativity.

“I have confidence in Edo youth because they are aspirational and I know they will come up with brilliant ideas. I look forward to partnering with a crop of you in the programme,” he assured.

Mr Ibe Etea, Regional compliance Officer and Head of Data Privacy, Siemens, said the sponsorship of the programme was to ensure that young people and entrepreneurs in the state are given the opportunity to use their creativity to solve problems of power in Edo.

Former Managing Director of Access Bank, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, commended Edo State government for investing in human capital development, noting that countries that have made transition from less developed to developed status invested in human capital development.

‘’Edo is a state where it is happening, seeing this today, it shows that we are taking the right step and at the right time.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Skills Development and Job Creation, Mrs Ukinebo Dare, said the Power for Edo Hackathon programme was being implemented by office of the Edo Jobs and Impact Hubs to identify youths that could create solutions for the power sector.