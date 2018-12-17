Niger, Viable Destination for Investors, Says Bello

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has described his state as a viable destination for local and foreign investors because of its prevailing peace.

Bello, also said the state should be attractive to investors as a result of the abundance of human and material resources.

The governor who made the remarks at a meeting with officials of the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) recently, also promised to collaborate with the organisation in the areas of rehabilitation of roads, provision of electricity especially to the rural communities and water supply.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information Alhaji Danjuma Salau quoted Bello to have told the leadership of the AFC that getting the necessary funds to finance projects had been the major problems facing states and federal government hence the need to partner with the continental finance outfit.

The governor who said he was committed to meeting infrastructural deficit in Niger state, noted that despite huge potential available

in various areas in the state, raising finance to fund projects had been a major challenge.

“As a state, we have huge potentials and we believe on the merit of the projects,” he was quoted as saying.

He regretted that enough investment had not been put into the studies of the mineral resources sector as done in the oil and gas sector which was why the government set up a “Special Purpose Vehicle, Zuma Mineral Development Corporation” to drive research in the oil and gas sector of the state.

Bello told the officials that the Minna-Bida dualisation and Minna-Tegina roads were priority projects the government would require intervention by international finance organisation.

In his remarks, the President and Chief Executive Officer of AFC, Mr Samaila Zubairu, said the corporation was ready to work with the state particularly in the concession contract, adding the team from the corporation would engage with state officials on the matter.

