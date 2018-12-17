  LCCI Engages Dubai Investors

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) is set to hold an investment session with exporters and investors from Dubai.

According to LCCI, the meeting is aimed at facilitating interactions with Dubai-based company executives and delegates looking for potential business partners in the Nigerian market.”

The B2B session is scheduled to take place today in Lagos.

The event would also provide a platform for members of the Nigerian Business community to meet and discuss with key decision makers and be well-positioned to receive critical advice while asking important questions regarding doing business in Dubai.

The Director General, LCCI, Muda Yusuf

said: “Other important features of this meeting shall include finding Nigerian distributors for Dubai- owned brands, sourcing for Nigerian partners, buyers and importers of goods and services made in Dubai, offering business opportunities to Nigerian entrepreneurs, generating leads for referrals and increasing business opportunities in the United Arab Emirate market.”

Yusuf also hinted that the session would be mutually beneficial to Nigerian and UAE investors.