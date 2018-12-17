Brooks: Young Entrepreneurs, Future of Nigeria

By Oluchi Chibuzor

The Public Affairs Officer of the United States of America Consulate in Lagos, Russell Brooks, has said the current wave of emerging young entrepreneurs represent the future of Nigeria.

These emerging entrepreneurs, according to Brooks, would utilise the nation’s resources to create jobs and drive sustainable growth in the economy.

He disclosed this at an Emerging Entrepreneurs Conference rday, organised his office in partnership with Field of Skills and Dreams Academy in Lagos.

He said entrepreneurship should been seen as a lifestyle for anybody considering making impact in the society.

He added, the United State of America was interested in Nigeria because it believes that that the young people are capable of changing any society, especially the Nigerian youths who represent over 60 per cent of the entire population of the country.

He said the initiative was to inspire the young emerging entrepreneurs.

According to him, “We are supporting the Field of Skills and Dream Academy, because is a very impressive local organisation that is promoting one of our major mission in promotion of entrepreneurship, as part of our effort to offer support to trade and investment and economic development here in Nigeria.

“In all, 105 young emerging entrepreneurs, sitting here today for the conference, represent the future of the country.

“Emerging business people that will produce the jobs, income, growth that will enable Nigeria to fulfil economically and move the region forward, in terms of providing development to achieved its destiny.”

As the implementing partner of the program, aimed at producing and enhancing the skill gap of participants interested in Agriculture, food processing, fashion and design, technical/electrical technology, the organisation which boast of having international certification in courses offered at the academy, appreciated the support from the US consulate office in Lagos.

The Executive Director/Coordinator, Field of skill and Dream Academy, Mrs. Omowale Ogunrinde said, “the academy offers quality training with the best standards with curriculum designed to be innovative, such that our students are working with international organisations and some have established their own companies employing youths like them.”

However, renowned entrepreneurs in the agro and power sectors at the conference advised the youths to remain focused and resilient, saying entrepreneur requires passion and commitment to succeed.

They pointed out that challenges abound, in respective businesses of their choice.

Meanwhile, Managing Director, Mojec International, Chantelle Abdul, said there was need to bridge the metering gap to create enormous opportunities for investor to thrive in various supply chain within the power sector.

On his part, Mr. Adeniji Kolawole, said “with the abundant land mass in Nigeria, Agriculture still remains the way forward.”