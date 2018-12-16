Let the Peace Pact Remain a Deal!

A critical hurdle on the road to next year’s presidential election was crossed last week when some of the presidential candidates of the various political parties assembled to sign a peace pact, the type that encouraged former President Goodluck Jonathan to accept defeat in 2015.

Although presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was absent during the original exercise, on the ground that no invitation was extended to him, he eventually signed the pact at another ceremony witnessed by many people, foreclosing any exclusions.

It is therefore important that everyone abide by this understanding especially when they can relate to how the one signed in the run-up to the 2015 presidential election yielded a positive result. They all have a responsibility to make sure that the peace accord remains what it is: a deal. It is honourable and dignified to do so because it is in collective interest.