Group Canvasses Support for Atiku

A group, AAA Strategic Communication Team, has called on Nigerians to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, following the inability of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to fulfill its campaign promises.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by one of the directors of the team, Kenny Okolugbo, Sunday, the group maintained that Atiku is the only person that can heal the endemic and cancerous economic condition of the country.

Chronologically presenting the statements credited to some APC stakeholders, the group taunted the ruling party, noting that its inability to conquer Boko Haram was evidential of its unsound nature.

According to the statement, “On 24th December 2015, President Muhammad Buhari said Nigeria had technically defeated Boko Haram. Nigeria has technically won the war. He told BBC that the militant group could no longer mount conventional attacks against security forces or conventional attacks on the population. It had been reduced to fighting with improvised explosives devices (IED) and remained a force only in its heartland Borno State.

“On 19 December, 2017, Major General John Enenche, Defence spokesman, on Channels TV justifying $1bn (approved to buy equipment) said ‘the $1billion fund will enhance what we have been doing and it will enable the Armed Forces to come to the level that have been expected earlier than now, sooner than expected’.

“We have been using AK 47 to prosecute a special war, whereas AK 47 is used to prosecute a conventional operation.”

The group said Enenche came along with a sample of the AK 47 which he said the military was using.

It said despite the efforts made by several of the APC stalwarts justifying the withdrawal of the money from the Excess Crude Account (ECA), the exercise has ended in futility.

The statement quoted President Buhari as saying that on November 29, 2018, he would ensure that the military procured “modern fighting equipment to end the madness of Boko Haram and other acts of our enemies”, adding that the Chief of Army Staff had also said that no army in the world could have enough weapons to prosecute the war against the insurgents.

It also castigated the service chiefs for hobnobbing with the president during a political event when the Boko Haram Islamist fundamentalists were attacking the military and subsequently killed scores of Nigerian soldiers.