Blame National Assembly,  not Buhari for Delayed Electoral Act, says APC Chieftain

…Current Electoral Act is a PDP inspired Legislation

By Nseobong Okon-Ekong

Mr. Tonye Princewill, former governorship aspirant in Rivers State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has faulted arguments by opponents of President Muhammadu Buhari that his commitment to signing the Electoral Act offers a better assurance for peace at the 2019 polls.

He insisted that insincerity of members of the federal legislature was responsible the delay in presidential approval to the amended electoral law.

Princewill gave reasons for his position. “Thanks to the selfish interest of the National Assembly leaders who wanted to alter the order of elections and hold the executive to ransom. This bill has gone through multiple attempts that need not have been. Four years wasted. This final version not only falls short, it comes too late for any positive impact to come out of it. A new change now, to the electoral act, this close to an election, is not only irresponsible but incompetent. It is also ill-advised. That is not me talking, those are the conclusions reached by multiple international bodies who all state that election rules should not be changed within six months of an election. Common sense would have dictated that they work out the way forward in partnership with the executive. The current electoral act is a PDP inspired legislation, signed into law by a PDP President and it was used to remove them. So it works.”