Union Bank Organises Capacity Building Programme for SMEs

In a move that will strengthen the nation’s SME sector, Union Bank has engaged operators in the sector in a capacity development programme.

At a seminar, themed, ‘Managing a Successful Small Business’,organised for operators across the country, the bank’s Head of Retail Segments, Paul Aseme reminded the participants of their role in boosting the nation’s economy.

“The bank has been known for its contribution to the growth of Nigerian businesses, as we recognise the role of SMEs in driving Nigeria’s economic growth, we put up this seminars to equip business owners with the knowledge and skills they require to establish a strong foundation for their business, widen exposure and expand business connections.”

Aseme explained further that the seminar which had participants from Aba, Lagos, Anambra, Kano, Kaduna, Abuja and Oyo, amongst others, was designed to provide practical information and guidance on how to address typical challenges small businesses face in Nigeria.

“The workshops included modules on sales and marketing, governance, succession planning and capacity building. In addition, attendees were equipped with relevant digital marketing and accounting skills to enable them compete favourably in the Nigerian marketplace,” he said.

Participants at the training also expressed appreciation to the bank for bringing the opportunity to their doorstep at no cost , adding that the session was a business eye opener to them.

Union Bank continues to operate various SME funding schemes to assist operators in financing, expanding markets and enhancing competitiveness in the marketplace.