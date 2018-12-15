OAU Produces Best Clinical Science Graduand as 182 Bag First Class

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

No fewer than 182 students of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife have graduated with first class degrees out of the 13,402 graduands in the 2015/2016 and 2016/2017 convocations.

A record was however created as one Arinola Olaiya, became the first student, in 28 years, to graduate with Distinction (with Honours) from the Faculty of Clinical Sciences. She had 12 distinctions in the courses.

This was disclosed by the Vice -Chancellor of the University Professor Eyitayo Ogunbodede, who said that the graduands were drawn from all the faculties in the university.

He said that 2,925 students made second class upper, while 4,146 students graduated with second class lower division.

According to him, 1,088 passed out with third class and 60 graduates with ordinary pass degrees just as 790 were unclassified.

The Vice-Chancellor explained that 326 graduands were conferred with postgraduate diplomas, 1,701 with professional Masters, 1,629 with Master by Research, 145 with Masters of Philosophy, while 410 would be conferred with Doctors of Philosophy degrees.

The convocation lectures was delivered by a pioneer staff, a retired Professor of History and Second Republic Senator, Professor Banjo Akintoye on the topic ‘University Education in Nigeria: Revisiting the Ife Dream’.

Highlight of the occasion was the conferment of an Honoary Doctorate degree on a Professor Emeritus in the English Department at Cornell University, Ithaca , USA and, currently, a Professor of Comparative Literature/African and American Studies at Harvard University, Boston, USA, Professor Biodun Jeyifo.

He received Degree of Doctor of Letters (D.Litt) Honoris causa for his outstanding intellectual and academic achievements yesterday from the Chancellor and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar.”

While speaking Abubakar commended the chairman of the Governing Council, Dr., Yemi Ogunbiyi and his team for transparency in the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor.

He said the university would continue to count on his wealth of experience to put the university on the high pedestal.

Also the representative of President Muhammadu Buhari, Dr. Suleman Yusuf said the Federal Government will continue to put resources together in order to put an end to the agitation and the incessant strikes from the Unions in the country.

He also pledged that Federal Government would continue to provide necessary support and the enabling environment for knowledge generation and dissemination to thrive.