Kogi SDP Senatorial Candidate Petitions IG over Alleged Threat to Life

Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja

The Senatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti has petition the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris over an alleged threat to her life and destruction of her bill board by some political thugs.

In the petition, a copy of which was made available to THISDAY, she alleged that on Sunday, December 9, 2018, some hoodlums stormed the venue of their ward meeting at Alhaji Badams Compound, Inorere in Adavi Local Government Area with arms and ammunitions.

“They chased our members with their weapons, stoned some of the women, set ablaze the plastic chairs they were seated on and destroyed some properties belonging to our coordinator and host, Mr. Badams Abdulrahaman.

“This happened in the presence of four policemen after we have written officially to the Divisional Police Officer to notify him of the meeting in our letter dated December 7, 2018 which was acknowledged and the same notification was conveyed to the Area Commander in charge of Adavi Local Government,” she said.

The SDP Senatorial candidate urged the Inspector General of Police to invite some people for questioning over assassination plot, destruction of campaign posters and billboards.

She accused her assailants of instigating series of criminal activities leading to violence, civil unrest, vandalism and threat to life in Kogi State.

In the petition she also urged the police chief to arrest and prosecute some political thugs identified to be members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Kogi State chapter, saying they were responsible for the destruction of her election materials and beating of her supporters in Kogi State.

She also accused her opponents of removing and destroying her campaign materials and chasing her supporters away from the venue of their meetings.

She advised that the ruling party in the state should write undertaking on peaceful campaign and elections.

“That henceforth, the APC agents and other political parties should be restrained from tampering with SDP/Natasha campaign materials and rallies or any other constitutional gatherings of our members and supporters.

The senatorial hopeful urged security agents to hold her opponents responsible for whatever happens to her and SDP faithful in the state.”

She also urged the Inspector General to investigate the actions of these APC supporters and bring them to book.

Meanwhile all effort to get APC to react to the allegations proved abortive as the party could not be reached.