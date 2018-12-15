Hyundai Creta is Car of The Year in Nigeria

Hyundai Creta emerged 2018 car of the year in Nigeria at an award ceremony hosted by the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) at Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos, during the week.

The Hyundai Creta moved slightly ahead of Toyota Corolla and GA 3, a Chinese brand. In the luxury category, Mercedes Benz S-class emerged Luxury Car of the ahead of BMW 7-series while the Luxury SUV of the Year award went to Range Rover Autobiography. Toyota Hilux is Pick-up of the Year and Toyota Hiace was voted Mini Bus of the Year.

The Hyundai Creta is a Compact car crossover SUV produced by Beijing Hyundai, a joint venture by the South Korean manufacturer Hyundai and China’s Beijing Group from 2014 and Hyundai Motor India Limited from 2015. It was first seen as a thinly veiled “concept” at Auto China (in Beijing) in April 2014.

The production model had its premier at Chengdu, in August 2014, and it went on sale in China two months later. In India, the car has three engine variants including the 1.4 and 1.6 liter diesel and a 1.6 liter gasoline engine with five models for the Creta – E, E+, S, SX, SX(O).

Each model has a specific set of features which distinguishes it from the others and comes in seven colours. Trinidad & Tobago imports the Indian made Hyundai Creta in three variants, Basic, Advanced and Fully Loaded. They all have 1.6 gasoline engines, with automatic transmissions.

The Creta’s engine comes in three variants, each of which are present in different models. The 1.4 CRDi engine is available in E+ and S models.

The 1.6 CRDi VGT engine is available in SX and SX(O) models.

The 1.6 gasoline dual VTVT engine is available in the E, E+, SX and SX(O) models.

The Chinese and Brazilian market gets two gasoline engines, of 1.6 or 2.0 liters. In India, the car is available with 1.4 and 1.6 liter diesel engines and a 1.6 liter gasoline engine. Also in Brazil, both engines runs with ethanol. In order to improve the Creta lineup further, Hyundai has introduced Creta E+ diesel and SX dual tone variants.

The Creta SX, it is now offered with a dual tone red and black or a white and black exterior color options. The SX dual tone variant is powered by a 1.6 liter gasoline or a diesel engine but, with no automatic gearbox option

The Creta has safety features, including Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hillstart Assist Control (HAC), Rear Parking Assist System, and ABS. The Hive body structure signifies structural strength. The six airbag system provides all round protection. One for the driver, one for the front seat passenger, front and rear curtain airbags, running the length of the cabin, plus front side airbags.

The car’s Electronic Stability Control (ESC) feature allows for right amount of braking force to each wheel so that the car doesn’t lose direction. The Anti lock Braking System (ABS) helps the car from skidding on slippery roads. Hillstart Assist Control (HAC) prevents rollback during a hill start. This feature automatically detects an incline and hits the brakes as the driver is about to accelerate.

Design

The Creta is based on the company’s new concept, the Fluidic Sculpture 2.0. The Fluidic concept was also used for the design of other recent Hyundai cars, such as the Fluidic Verna and the Elantra.

Other features

The rear parking assist system allows for safe parking in tight spaces. The car is also equipped with day/night inside rear view mirror for efficient night time driving. The audio system is high tech and comes with 1 GB internal memory. Touch Screen Audio Video Navigation System with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is also present. Keyless entry and follow me home headlamps add to the existing set of features. Also available is the fully automatic temperature control, with a mood change bar.

Reception

By November 30, 2015, the vehicle has registered over 70,000 bookings in India and 15,770 worldwide. It has sold more 200,000 cars in India.