Weah Accepts Invite for ‘The Match’ in Lagos, Sends Xmas Card to Ambode

By Duro Ikhazuagbe

Former World Footballer of the Year and President of Liberia, George Opong Weah, has accepted invite to be part of ‘The Match’ aimed at celebrating the sports achievements of Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

Speaking at the Government House in Liberia yesterday when two of the organizers of the match, ex-internationals Waidi Akanni and Samson Siasia, paid him a courtesy visit in Liberia, the former football star expressed his happiness to be part of celebration of excellence in the game he truly loves.

Weah who was presented with a customized jersey (with his traditional Number 14) to be used in the African Legends versus Former Nigerian Stars scheduled for March next year, sent a beautifully handcrafted Christmas card to Gov. Ambode.

“President Weah was very happy when we met him for a private breakfast session at his official resident yesterday morning. He’s really excited to be part of the celebration of excellence where other former African stars will also feature,” observed Akanni on telephone from Liberia yesterday.

Former Super Eagles Head Coach Siasia also expressed joy that Africa’s only former World Footballer of the Year has accepted the invite to be part of ‘The Match’ that will also be used to officially inaugurate the Onikan Stadium currently under renovation.

Twenty-one African football legends including Didier Drogba and El Hajj Diouf have been selected to participate in ‘The Match: A Celebration of Excellence in Sport’ project scheduled to hold March 16, 2019.

Some of the other former stars of the Beautiful Game in the continent who have been approached to join in extolling the giant strides made by Ambode include Drogba’s former Elephants teammate, Kolo Toure, Ghanaian duo of Michael Essien and Stephen Appiah. Former French star, Christian Karembu is also on the card to storm Lagos.

From the home front, ex internationals like Siasia, Nwankwo Kanu, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, Joseph Yobo, Julius Aghahowa and several others have been listed to participate in the African All-Stars versus Nigerian Legends.