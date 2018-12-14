Three Crowns Wows Nigerians with Fitness Campaign

Mary Nnah

Three Crowns Milk, Nigeria’s leading low cholesterol milk brand from the stable of FrieslandCampina WAMCO, has, once again, bolstered the health and fitness of Nigerians through an ongoing campaign tagged ‘Fitness Challenge’.

Reputed and respected for its premier position as the first ever milk brand in Nigeria to acknowledge the pivotal place of mothers in the families and the larger society, by extension; and by which it has made the care for mothers a top priority, in its strong belief that if mothers take care of themselves, they can take extra care of their families.

The brand recently embarked on a 30-day Fitness Challenge, which aims not only at mothers, but other members of the family and the society as well.

Explaining the details of the campaign, Senior Brand Manager, Three Crowns, Mrs. Omolara Banjoko, disclosed that Fitness Challenge as a word is not new.

She said it encourages mums to challenge themselves to keep fit in 30 days. According to her, the challenge incorporates a fantastic meal plan, both online daily exercise routines and offline activations, which would be cardio dance sessions holding on Saturdays, but which would be streamed online.

In her words, “this activity aims to consolidate what the brand stands for to keep mums healthy. Communication will incorporate live testimonial videos from previous participants that can drive word of mouth advocacy for the campaign”.

The campaign, she added, would be executed online and via partnerships with platforms that also drive fitness with the masses in different locations across Nigeria

(Lagos, Ibadan Enugu and Uyo).

Activities lined up for consumers include: The Fastest Shredder TV reality show, which kicked off the campaign as a build-up to the 30-day fitness challenge; a 30-day meal plan shared among successful participants who completed the registration to participate in the challenge at www.femininelounge.com/competition.

Three Crowns followed this up by posting work out videos on a daily basis for participants to execute on Instagram @3crownsmilk.

Participants would then share their daily exercise routines on their Instagram handle and tag Three Crowns milk (@3crownsmilk) with the hashtag #TC30DaysFitnessChallenge.

Alternatively, they may share their exercise routines on the brand’s WhatsApp (group) account – 08036847790. The routines should be the same as showcased on the brand’s Instagram handle.

Worthy of note is the rule that all entries must be submitted by 7 pm, daily and that multiple posts are not allowed.

Explaining how the winners would emerge, the Senior Brand Manager said, “Winners for the campaign will be selected across participants who execute all the routines as showcased on the brand’s Instagram handle and tag @3crownsmilk with the hashtag #TC30DaysFitnessChallenge.

“They will be given branded gifts at the end of the campaign to show our appreciation for their consistency,”

It is on record that FrieslandCampina WAMCO, makers of Three Crowns milk, is the country’s largest dairy company and has been in Nigeria for over 60 years.

The company believes that milk is an essential nutrient for every individual, thus, Three Crowns has, for three decades, nourished mothers and their families with essential vitamins and minerals that support their well-being.

Three Crowns is the first milk brand to show care for mothers and acknowledge the important role they play in the family.

The brand recognises that when mothers, socially believed to be primary care takers are themselves taken care of, this directly and positively impacts the care they give to their families.

The brand has thus given itself the patriotic task of encouraging women to eat and live healthy, thereby making fitness a lifestyle. It concluded it Mum of the Year MOTY 2018 campaign only recently.

Its current fitness campaign and the accompanying activations are targeted not only at mums but to whoever wants to keep fit to drive home the importance of a healthy lifestyle with the mother being at the heart of it.