Osinbajo Presides over Extended NEC Meeting, Buhari Meets Governors Today

By Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

The Extended Meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) has commenced at the Presidential Villa with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo presiding.

Present at the NEC meeting at the time of filing this report are: the Chairman, Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State; David Umayi (Ebonyi), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (Kano), Abdulfatah Ahmed (Kwara), Kashim Shettima (Borno), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), and Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom).

Others are Governors Simon Lalong (Plateau), Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), Yahya Bello (Kogi) and the Deputy Governor of Katsina State, Mannir Yakubu Katsina.

Also, President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to meet with state governors Friday over the minimum wage issue.

The president’s parley with the governors was made known at the ongoing extended NEC meeting where activities were billed to end early for the participating governors to be able to meet up with 12:30pm appointment with the president.

Details later…