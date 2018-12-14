Meyer Paints Reaffirms Commitments for Producing Quality Products

Sunday Ehigiator

It was a gathering of painters and paint users at the Lagos office of Meyer Paint Plc., as the organisation reaffirmed its desire to continue the healthy relationship that has long existed between it and all contracted, industrial, and in-house painters respectively, with a promise of better policies, working conditions, and training courses.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director, Meyer Paints Plc. Mr. Bosun Lawore said the company was incorporated on May 20, 1960 and converted to a Public Company in 1979, adding that Meyer PLC is an offshoot of former Hagemeyer Nigeria Limited, the manufacturer of Sigma Paints and Cosmetics.

“In this 21st century, we realise that doing more will not be enough but being different holds the key to success.

“Hence, we are strategically positioned to revolutionise the paint industry through novel initiatives and also our background of Sigma international and Dunlop extractions have positioned us as a Multi-Product Company that offers world class quality and services”, he noted

Speaking further, Lawore said that today, Meyer Plc. has expanded into complimentary and allied areas of the paint industry.

He said: “Our recent heavy investment into the R & D of road lining Paints has made us the preferred local supplier of road lining paints with tremendous application capacity.

“Furthermore, we have a fully owned subsidiary DNM Construction Limited that has exhibited its project management expertise in the construction of two housing estates – Abeokuta and Abuja within a space of three years, whilst expanding the Meyer Painters Club with over 800 members in eight states of the country.

“The company is committed to the vision of being the undisputed and dominant leader in the finishing business of the construction sector with quality and reliable products, excellent customer service and market presence.

With over 56 years of existence, Meyer Plc. has the greatest opportunity to reinvent herself for breakthrough as a key player in Nigeria’s emerging economy.

“Our mission remains; to employ all resources at our disposal in positioning our company as the leader within our chosen sphere of activity and effectively satisfying the total quality demand of our market, the aspiration of our employees and providing optimum return on our stakeholders’ investments through focused profitable growth whilst we remain a responsible corporate citizen.

“And today, we feel it is imperative to host you all in this interactive session, so we can appreciate your support for the Meyer brands as painters, and also enquire from you, ways we can better improve on our relationships, for the future benefits of our clients.”

In his closing remark, Surveyor Kunle Ketiku said, “Meyer Paint has the best products you can ever find in Nigeria, we have a history of shunning out well researched products that meets every single need of every client, without compromising on our quality standards.

“This is why we are ranked as first choice in several sectors in Nigeria, including; commercial, residential, education, healthcare, utilities, transport, maritime etc.

“We go the extra mile for all our clients, we deliver projects on budget, we always think ‘outside the box’, we care about our clients, and most importantly, we save money, so you don’t have to”.