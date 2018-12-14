Magu: I Have Only One House

Akinwale Akintunde

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu, Thursday told an Ikeja High Court that contrary to the claim by the Department of State Security (DSS) that his wife has two houses in the Maitama area of Abuja, he has just one house in Kano and Abuja.

Magu disclosed this while responding to the allegation made against him by The Sun Newspaper in a publication published on March 25, 2017, titled: ‘Magu Under Fresh Probe’, which claimed two houses located in a high brow area in Maitama, Abuja were traced to his wife.

The EFCC chairman had sued publishers of The Sun Newspaper for series of publications, which he said were libelous and had damaged his character both nationally and internationally.

In the suit before Justice Doris Okwobi, Magu is claiming N5 billion in damages and also demanding that The Sun Newspapers publish an apology and also retract the libelous publications.

According to Magu, who led in evidence by EFCC counsel, Wahab Shittu, the publication was totally false, adding that even if he had the money, he wouldn’t buy houses in Maitama.

“They said the houses are located in the Darrubbe and Missouri in Maitama and that they belong to my wife.

“My wife, Fatima Yakaka Magu, is a civil servant and cannot afford to buy houses in Maitama.

“I am an international man and the publication has damaged my reputation. The name Magu does not only end with me. The publication caused a whole lot of trauma for my lineage,” Magu said.

Under cross-examination by Charles Enwelunta, counsel to the defendant, Magu said his wife is not a party in the suit he filed against the defendant.

“Are you sure you read the story very well?” Enwelunta asked Magu.

“Yes I read it over and over again, and they did not say DSS was investigating my wife,” Magu replied.

In the ensuing argument, Enwelunta asked: “Which arm of the government is supposed to confirm your appointment?”

Magu replied: “The Senate.”

Enwelunta: “You boasted that so far, you have been able to secure 200 convictions.”

Magu: “Yes”

Enwelunta: “How many times were you presented to the Senate for confirmation?”

Magu: “Twice”

Enwelunta: “Can you tell this court why you were rejected?”

Magu: “They are in a better position to tell you why they rejected me. I have been there for three years and Nigerians are watching.”

Enwelunta: “Do you know Inda Sule Moses, Lawal Mammah, Najeeb Iman and Adebayo Adeleke Rafiu?”

Magu: “Yes, we all faced the Senate at the same time for confirmation.”

Enwelunta : “Are you not worried that they were all cleared except you?”

Magu: “It does not worry or bother me that I was rejected twice. If you are working they won’t confirm you.”

Enwelunta: “Do you think some forces are trying to remove you?”

Magu: “That’s not important.”

Enwelunta: “So the Senate did not find you confirmable?”

Magu: “Yes”

Justice Okwobi therefore adjourned the matter till February 28, 2019, for further proceedings.