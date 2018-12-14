Julius Berger, Nigerian Media Face Similar Challenges, Says Executive Director

The Executive Director, Administration of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Alhaji Zubairu Ibrahim Bayi has said that both the Nigerian media and the company constantly faced similar challenges in trying to achieve their multi-faceted operational goals.

He spoke in Abuja when the frontline construction giant feted media executives to an end-of-year get-together recently.

According to Bayi, within the utilitarian context in which the two different sectors operate, Julius Berger as an engineering construction firm and the media establishment face a similar fundamental challenge, adding that, “the challenge lies in the perception we both receive from the public, which consumes our works, products and services; the public which we must respectfully, at all times, continue to serve.”

He said commendations and condemnation of efforts by the two sectors depend on the perception of their audiences and consumers of the services and products provided.

“Julius Berger receives open commendation and goodwill when the user public is satisfied with the precise engineering infrastructure, which we seriously, innovatively and professionally deliver for the use, convenience and comfort of Nigerians. In a similar manner, the media gets high accolades when it professionally delivers precise, factual and helpful information to enhance the greatest good of the greatest number of Nigerians, ”Bayi said.

He added, “because of our necessary, mutual and open commitment to excellence, progressive development and the common good, our society understandably asks for more from Julius Berger as well as from the media.”

He stated that Julius Berger Plc believes that there are three noticeable and interesting operational connections between the work of the company and the work of the Media.

In his response, the Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Emmanuel Ogbeche, thanked Julius Berger for hosting the media executives saying that the company has always been part of the country’s progress.

The NUJ Chairman who is also the Editor of Abuja Inquirer newspaper continued: “Nigerian journalists will continue to hold every public and private institution accountable to the people. However, we have listened to the Executive Director very well. On that note, I must say that Nigerian journalists are ready to deepen our relationship with Julius Berger. We appreciate the mutual respect and harmony that characterise the relationship between the Media establishment and Julius Berger.”