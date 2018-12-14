Igue Festival: Obaseki congratulates Benin Monarch

…prays for Edo’s progress

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated the Benin Monarch, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, on the celebration of the annual Igue Festival.

In a statement issued in Benin City on Friday, Obaseki said: “On behalf of the Government of Edo State, I congratulate the Omo N’ Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin, and all Benin people and our friends on the annual Igue Festival celebration.

“It is my prayer that the new year brings forth more blessings and a stronger bond between the Royal House and the Government of Edo State to build on our achievements across all sectors of the state.”

The governor wished the Benin Monarch “a glorious celebration, excellent health and the divine wisdom to continue to lead our people to greatness.”

This year’s Igue Festival began on Friday, as all chiefs were at the palace of the Oba of Benin to pay homage.

The high profile festival will be rounded off on December 31st.