FG Has Politicised Security, Says Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has declared that the federal government has politicised security to the disadvantage of national development.

He said that the federal government and her agencies de-market certain opposition states for cheap political points.

Speaking yesterday during an interview with an international television station, he said: “There is no insecurity here in Rivers State. People only de-market the state for political reasons. There is no insecurity when it comes to drilling oil for the economic wellbeing of the entire country. But they claim insecurity when it comes to political gains,” he said.

The governor regretted that the Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency initiated by the state government, had their training base attacked by soldiers.

He said the state was one of the most secure locations in the country which has been transformed into the destination of choice for conferences and events.

He said: “Rivers State is an investment destination because we have created the right environment through the provision of critical infrastructure,” he said.

Wike said his administration was developing the tourism potential of the state to boost her economy.

He noted that the hosting of NAFEST was targeted at showcasing the cultural potentials.

He maintained that the state would build a museum to promote the culture of the people.

On Seki, Wike said his administration would partner with the producers to further promote the Rivers culture, adding that he was impressed with the concept of Seki, as it makes the people remember their culture, dances and heritage.