Eczellon Capital Seeks MAN’s Partnership

Eczellon Capital has expressed its preparedness to support manufacturers in Nigeria exploit alternative means of accessing capital.

The company’s chief executive, Diekola Onaolapo, made this known during a courtesy visit to the leadership of MAN in Lagos recently.

The Eczellon Capital boss said the firm has a plan to help manufacturers in Nigeria address some of the challenges they face in the area funding.

Onaolapo said: “Manufacturing is at the core of what we need to get right as a continent. We are in the business of creating and allocation of capital; one of the most important tools for any economic activity and even economic development.

“One of the issues we found for companies in Nigeria and Africa has been the wrong mix of capital, its inadequacy, the lack of access to it in its efficient form, in a way that it can facilitate economic activities. “That is what we have dedicated ourselves to doing and in the last eight years. We have been able to achieve some remarkable feat for both the public and private sector.”

On his part, the Director General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir said: “There is no nation on earth that can be wealthy if they are not industrialised. In Nigeria where we have a population of 180 to 200 million, you cannot have people fully engaged by the government.

“The surest way for you to ensure that people are employed is through manufacturing.”

He wondered why the manufacturing sector has not been given the attention it requires by successive governments in the country.