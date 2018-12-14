Celebrating Eid-Maulud In Grand style

Ayodeji Ake

The recent Eid-Maulud celebration was a colourful one in the Northern Nigeria. It comprised of sing, drumming, dancing, horse riding and historical artifacts.

Eid-Maulud celebration is an important day to the Muslims, usually observed on the 12th day of the Islamic month Rabi’ alawwal to celebrate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, Salah Ali Wasallam (SAW).

According to religious leaders, there are however no standard cut and dry rules on how the day should be celebrated.

Observing Eid-Maulud in Daura, Katina State use to be the combination of Gani annual cultural festival.

With the introduction of Islam Gani, a Hausa word meaning meeting, festival took a new form of an Islamic festival of Eid-Maulud to commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

The celebration was an open one in front of the palace of the Emir Daura, Katsina state. The uncontrollable crowd stood while watching colourful horsemanship display led by the Emir, HRH Alhaji (Dr.) Umar Farouk, as title holders, district heads and village heads pay homage to the Emir on horseback with their contingents.

The day was celebrated with pomp and pageantry known as Sallar Gani, a unique celebration with excellent traditional values and great tourism potentials.

Activities includes; drumming, singing, dancing, acrobatic displays and comedy. Other side attractions include; a display of costumes, attires and historical artifacts.