Buhari Appoints Hassan as New Minister of Environment

Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of a Surveyor, Suleiman Hassan, as the Minister of Environment.

Until his appointment on December 13, 2018, Hassan was the Minister of State in the Federal Ministry of Power Works and Housing.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu, Hassan’s appoint as the Minister of Environment followed the resignation of the Minister of State, Ibrahim Usman Jibril, in the ministry to ascend the throne of his forefathers as the Emir of Nasarawa.

The president announced the succession at the Ministry of Environment at the end of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) last Wednesday.

Hassan has held several positions in his state, Gombe. He was the Chief Technical Officer (Surveys), Ministry of Works and Transport, Bauchi; Chief Surveyor, Governor’s Office, Department of Land and Surveys, Gombe; and the Registrar Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON).

He is a member of Surveyors Council of Nigeria; Surveyors Investigation Panel; and member of Council of Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS).

Hassan held political party positions such the chairman of the Congress for Progressive Change, Gombe State chapter.

His predecessor, Jubril, resigned from the federal cabinet and a valedictory session was held in his honour at the FEC meeting presided over by President Buhari at the council chamber in Abuja.