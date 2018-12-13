Promasidor Launches New Product to Promote Healthy Living

Mary Ekah

Producers of Cowbell Milk, Promasidor Nigeria, has launched a new product, Sunvita, as part of plans to promote healthy living.

Hosting journalists at a media breakfast and factory tour to unveil Sunvita Cereal at their head office in Lagos, recently, the Managing Director, Promasidor Nigeria, Anders Einarsson, said the company has over the years been committed to satisfying Nigerians with it variety of products.

Einarsson said the new product was locally sourced, adding that apart from the company employing more workers, it will serve an avenue of job creation for young entrepreneurs.

He said: “It’s unique, it’s a tremendous work of research and development. More than 75 per cent of the ingredients are locally sourced. This is to deepen the agricultural value chain.

“We will not only do employment as we expand, but job creation in the financial market. The product is designed to meet the key feature of convenience.”

Speaking on same vein, the Head of Marketing Department, Promasidor, Abiodun Ayodej, said since the past 25 years, the brand has been loyal to consumers satisfaction with it wide range of product, assuring more satisfaction from Sunvita Cereal.