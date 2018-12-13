Buhari’s Minister Resigns, Becomes Emir of Nasarawa

Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

The Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Jubril, has tendered his resignation from the federal cabinet to assume duties as the 13th Emir of Nasarawa Emirate in Nasarawa State.

The federal minister-turned traditional ruler who arrived for yesterday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, was dressed in full royal regalia.

Jubril was named as the new Emir of Nassarawa on December 7 by the Nasarawa Emirate Council, and was ratified by the state Governor, Tanko Umaru Almakura.

A send-forth session was later held in his honour at the Presidential Villa.

Earlier, President Buhari had congratulated Jibrin on his selection as the new Emir of Nasarawa.

The president, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu, congratuled the people of Nasarawa Emirate and the state government on the hitch-free exercise, which led to the emergence of Alhaji Jibrin as the 13th Emir.